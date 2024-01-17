Angie Wong Author At DC Journal Insidesources And X Fact Checker , Sued For Fraud And Embezzlement In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Angie Wong pose from her social media account
Angie Wong of Miami , co-host of The Final Countdown podcast , faces Georgia lawsuit for Fraud , Embezzlement and Defamation from L- Strategies Jared Craig We treated Angie Wong like family and allowed her into our high profile political and media network. Wong abused that Trust and after we tried to allow her to depart quietly, here we are now.”
- Stan Fitzgerald - L-Strategies PartnerMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the Press Room of L-Strategies
Case Name: L- Strategies, LLC. v Wong
Filing Date: 1/16/2024 at 3:28 PM
Filer: Jared Craig
Peach #: E-2ENKNGS5
Case #: SUV2024000050
Assigned Judge: ET
Docket Source Link :
Angie Wong is the former president of Legacy Pac , BlakPAC , and former media rep at Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump
The Lawsuit alleges Embezzlement, Defamation, Fraudulent Misrepresentation, and other claims .
Angie Wong who appeared, through media booker Joshua Delano of Delanoye Strategies LLC, on numerous conservative outlets is alleged to have used her business relationship, as a customer of Real America's voice media network, as a talking point to further fraudulent contract schemes with kickbacks. Pages 2 &3.
Wong called Craig and Fitzgerald " White Supremacists" Page 4
L-Strategies Plaintiff corporation hired attorney Courtney Kramer to send a cease and desist to Wong which was delivered June 8 , 2023 to Wong. Wong claimed she did not receive the letter but hired legal counsel to send Plaintiff a cease and desist through Kramer (contradicting the non receipt claim by Wong) Page 4 - Paragraph 4
Stan Fitzgerald , on a legally recorded call , with Josh Delano established that Angie Wong was diverting profits to her personal interests , Embezzlement - Page 6 items 13 & 14
Angie Wong is an Author at DC Journal InsideSources
Angie Wong claims to have submitted to be an X Fact checker
Angie Wong called RAV anchor Steve Bannon a grifter who sold out the country. Wong posted on her social media just days after appearing on the RAV networks Jeff Crouere Ringside Politics show.
In other L-Strategies news :
"Border Invasion – An American Crisis" an L-Strategies production is due for release February 2024 - Watch the Trailer :
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
Border Invasion : An American Crisis - Official Trailer - February 2024 L-Strategies Studio release
