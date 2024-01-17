Online Pet Records Platform Helps Pet Sitters And Dog Walkers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pet sitters are thriving with pet records.

Kristi Pritchett and the inspiration behind her pet records service.

Mozart is one of many special pets with pet records.

AllAboutSpot provides pet record services for pet owners and pet sitters.

- Kristi PritchettLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AllAboutSpot, which provides a fast and secure platform for vital pet information, has become a preferred tool among pet sitters and dog walkers. The service, also called“Fetch Records,” allows pet owners to keep vital pet information up to date and grant pet sitters online access.Maintaining online pet records takes the guesswork of pet health, medical emergencies, and owner emergencies. The idea was developed by Kristi Pritchett in 2022 after she struggled to maintain up-to-date information about all of her pets for pet sitters.“I would overwhelm our pet sitters, handing them handwritten notes, with edits, on all of our pets - five dogs, two birds, two turtles, one rabbit, and a koi pond,” says Pritchett.“I knew there had to be a better way for families with so many pets.”Shortly after the launch of AllAboutSpot, Pritchett quickly learned that maintaining pet records wasn't just for families with an abundance of pets. AllAboutSpot is beneficial to anyone who owns a pet.“Almost all pets have special diets, medications, and needs,” says Pritchett.“What we do is take the hassle of maintaining and sharing this information with the people who need it most.”In addition to asking pet owners to provide information on diets, medications, and preferences, Pritchett's website asks important questions that some pet owners overlook: disaster plans, emergency contacts, and next of kin.“We all invest in providing our pets the best possible quality of life,” says Pritchett.“So it only makes sense to start providing pet sitters with all the same information we might provide someone caring for our children. Animal shelters are overloaded with pets, some simply because the owner never considered who would take care of them in an emergency.”Pritchett said maintaining pet records for pet sitters and dog walkers is even more critical as both services are evolving into full-time careers. According to Pet Sitting International, pet sitter revenues have increased 25 percent from their pre-pandemic levels, which means this specialized trade is growing again.“There is an entire cottage industry growing up around people who care for other people's pets on a part-time basis,” says Pritchett.“Maintaining online records can reduce the chance of errors, especially when pet caregivers cater to so many pets as part of a career. Pet records take the guesswork out of care.”While AllAboutSpot grew out of wanting to help pet owners, Pritchett sees the online service as an added benefit for pet sitters and dog walkers. Many pet sitters are becoming certified and take courses such as disaster planning for pets and pet sitters, specialized skills like pet first aid, and cardiopulmonary cerebella resuscitation (CPCR) for pets. Including all emergency contact information and advanced directives on a platform that can't be lost or misinterpreted only makes sense.“Pet sitting is becoming a lucrative career, with some sites like Thumbtack estimating that many pet sitters charge $25 to $30 an hour on average. The average cost of a 30-minute visit is $25. Overnight, many pet sitters charge $75 to $85,” says Pritchett.“Providing these professionals with vital pet information only requires an investment of a few dollars per month per pet. We're also exploring ways for pet sitters and dog walkers to receive a volume discount - offering pet records as bonuses for their clientele.”Depending on how the site is configured and what level of access on the account is granted, All About Spot can work both ways - pet owners updating records for pet sitters or pet sitters making notes for pet owners. According to Pritchett, pet sitters can even record notes on behavioral changes right on the platform.AllAboutSpot began accepting subscriptions in 2022 after a soft launch. Initial subscribers were beta testers, including Pritchett. The platform is a safe, secure online data management system for pets. It allows pet owners to update information after any change, a veterinarian visit, or any time the pet needs a sitter.For more information, pet sitters and dog walkers can contact AllAboutSpot for specialized program enrollment or client discount coupons. Pet owners may also enroll on their own anytime.

