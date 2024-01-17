Blue Marble Geographics Releases Version 9.2 Of The Geocalc Software Development Kit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Scott WebberHALLOWELL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo) is pleased to announce the immediate availability of version 9.2 of the GeoCalc ® Software Development Kit (SDK). This SDK for GeoCalc allows developers to embed an updated version of Geographic Calculator's advanced coordinate transformation toolkit into their own programs.The 9.2 release of GeoCalc SDK brings updates and improvements to existing features as part of Blue Marble's perpetual development of its software. The extensive datasource in version 9.2 has been updated to match EPSG v11.001, which includes new data for Denmark, France (Corsica), and Norway and a minor revision for Canada. Other updates include improved projection math to handle edge cases in world projections better and improved GeoCalc Online Update Process efficiency.“Blue Marble strives to stay on top of the latest developments in geodetics-new methods and new definitions-as well as to continually improve our software,” stated Scott Webber, Product Manager.“The GeoCalc SDK version 9.2 is yet another example of this, providing our users with numerous enhancements such as EPSG updates and improved projections."The GeoCalc Class Library (GeoCalc) is a fully object-oriented class library designed for GIS professionals and software developers. Often used with GPS, surveying, engineering, and mapping systems, GeoCalc Class Library provides users with high accuracy and dependable coordinate conversions, transformations, and geodetic calculations. GeoCalc employs a high-level parametric database model to efficiently store and retrieve coordinate reference systems, area-of-use statistics, ellipsoids, geodetic datum transformations, unit parameters, and everything else that is needed for advanced geodetic software applications. More information about GeoCalc 9.1 can be found at###As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble's expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.Blue Marble's products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.For nearly three decades, Blue Marble's products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe - including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit:

