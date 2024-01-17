HRSD Launches Insurance Service For New Domestic Workers On Musaned Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to protect the rights of both employers and domestic workers, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has introduced the "Insurance on Domestic Labor Contracts" service for new domestic workers arriving for the first time through the Musaned platform.

Effective February 1, 2024, the insurance service for the initial two years of domestic labor contracts will be provided as part of the contracting procedures between the employer and the recruitment office or company. After the initial two years, employers will have the option to extend the insurance coverage.

This insurance service has been available as an option to Musaned clients since its launch in early 2023, with over 175,000 clients opting in. This product has been received with positive feedback from both clients and contractual parties, demonstrating its popularity and effectiveness for all involved.

The insurance service provides compensation to employers and domestic workers in various situations throughout the duration of the two-year contract. These benefits include providing compensation or coverage in the event of absenteeism, repatriation of the worker's body and belongings in the event of death, the worker's inability to work, and more.

The service also provide additional coverage ensuring the rights of domestic workers by compensating them in case of their permanent resulting from an accident, as well as protection from non-compliance with salary payments and financial entitlements in the event of the employer's death or disability.

This new initiative follows the ministry's ongoing efforts to develop the recruitment sector and enhance the protection of rights for both domestic workers and employers. Other such initiatives include the Wage Protection Program for domestic workers and the newly introduced Unified Contract, which emphasize the importance of clear contractual rights and obligations.

Through the domestic labor program's e-portal 'Musaned,' the Ministry aims to enhance and streamline the recruitment process, address complaints and disputes between contracting parties, and ensure the rights of all involved.

