SIE SOCIETY AND JOHN HOPKINS CENTER FOR COMMUNICATION COMMEMORATE INAUGURAL IMPACT + PROFIT CONFERENCE

Carri Twigg (Co-Founder and Head of Development for Culture, House Media), Robert Rippberger (Award-winning filmmaker & Co-Executive Director of SIE Society), Kathleen Rodgers (Social Impact Producer and Co-Founder at GSO Group) PHOTO CREDIT: Leslie-Amelie Portes

SIE's Co-executive directors Robert Rippberger and William Nix, Filmmaker Peter Farrelly, Former COO of AMPAS Christine Simmons, and more were in attendance

- Robert Rippberger and William Nix, SIE Society's co-executive directors. LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Social Impact Entertainment Society (SIE) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs held the inaugural Impact + Profit Conference at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on December 7th and 8th. Hundreds of industry leaders, filmmakers, producers, students, and more were in attendance to support the inaugural event aimed to harness storytelling for greater social good and measurable impact. The 2nd Annual Impact + Profit Conference was announced and will be taking place on December 5 and 6, 2024.During the conference, it was also officially announced that Partners In Kind, the production and media company dedicated to bringing purpose to production, has partnered with SIE Society with their $50 million equity fund to support projects initiated by SIE Society's members. Each project will be accompanied by a robust social impact campaign, with a strong emphasis on measurable outcomes. Partners in Kind and SIE Society are dedicated to not only creating captivating narratives but also measuring the real-world impact these stories have on communities, perspectives, and key social issues.This year's event keynote speakers included Filmmaker and Screenwriter, Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Filmmaker and Producer Heather Rae (Frozen River), Filmmaker and Producer Stephen Gyllenhaal (A Dangerous Woman), Christine Simmons, Former COO of The Academy of Motion Pictures, Deeksha Gaur, Executive Director of Theatre Development Fund, Kate Folb, Executive Director of Hollywood, Health & Society Host Organizations, Alana Selkowitz, Senior Director of Partnerships at Games for Change (G4C), Vijay Sudan, Former Executive Director of Disney's Enterprise Social Responsibility, Madeline Di Nonno, President and CEO of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, John Raatz, Founder of Visioneering & Global Alliance for Transformational Entertainment (GATE), and more.About SIE SocietyThe SIE Society is the leading global alliance in Social Impact Entertainment. Its mission is to educate, connect, and empower professionals in entertainment, non-profit, and business to harness storytelling for greater social good and measurable impact.About Johns Hopkins Center for Communication ProgramsThe Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs is a recognized world leader in social and behavior change communication and knowledge management programs. Committed to evidence-based advocacy, strong partnerships, and capacity strengthening, CCP nurtures a global network of health, development, and communication champions.About Partners In KindPartners in Kind is a media and communications company bringing purpose to production by developing and investing in film and television projects aimed at inspiring tangible acts of kindness and compassion, building community and generating momentum around social change. At the heart of PIK are the Purpose in Production Impact Funds, which focus on creating programming that motivates viewers to contribute, connect, and spread compassion throughout the world. By collaborating with social impact leaders, prominent nonprofit organizations, and NGOs, PIK strives to generate robust awareness and drive visible change on a global level for the most crucial issues of our time. To learn more visitView/Download Images from the Event Here(PHOTO CREDIT: Leslie-Amelie Portes)

