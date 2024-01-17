Recycled-High Density Polyethylene (R-HDPE) Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Recycled High-Density Polyethylene is a variety of polyethylene with a linear structure where its molecules are tightly packed together to give it a strong and rigid structure. The material is certainly known for its high resistance to most chemical solvents and corrosion. It shows high moisture and impact resistivity, along with excellent electrical insulation properties and biodegradability.

The material exhibits a melting point that measures around 135° C. It is a durable and flexible material that can be easily molded and fabricated into different shapes and forms as per the requirements. R-HDPE is a synthetic material that is a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative preferred over the other options in the global market.

The key importing countries that import Recycled-High Density Polyethylene (R-HDPE) are India, Vietnam, and Turkey. On the other hand, the primary exporting countries for the same are Vietnam, the United States, and China.

Recyclable High-Density Polyethylene is a bio-friendly variety of polyethylene that is an alternative to commercial HDPE. The applications of the polyethylene variety are similar to those of the HDPE material. It is primarily used to manufacture plastic products on a commercial scale that are biodegradable in nature and cost-effective. It has high durability and depicts resistance to chemicals, UV lights, and water. It has high tensile strength and is a rigid material used to manufacture products like pipes, toys, containers, bottles, bags, boxes, jugs, bins, pots, and more.

Additionally, polyethylene material is used to manufacture special containers to store chemicals as it is corrosion and chemical resistant, which provides durability to the containers. It prevents decolouring effect caused by UV lights and is a great option for manufacturing products to store, shampoo, laundry, motor oil, cleaning chemicals, bins, toys, and more.



