Lithium Carbonate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) is an inorganic chemical compound comprising two lithium, one carbon, and three oxygen atoms. It contains the lithium salt of carbonic acid, and it is a whitish-colored liquid with no odor. It is commonly known as Zabuyelite. The melting and boiling point ranges around 723° C and 1310° C, respectively.

The compound is slightly soluble in water, while the solubility decreases with a decrease in the temperature. It is highly insoluble in ammonia, acetone, and alcohol solutions. It is produced commercially from a brine solution, where the boron and magnesium are removed by diluting the brine and adding sodium carbonate, forming Lithium Carbonate as a product. It has a wide range of applications, mostly associated with metal manufacturing and the chemical industry.

The key importing countries that import Lithium Carbonate are the Netherlands, the United States, and Germany. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Lithium Carbonate is a common lithium salt that is used to produce several lithium compounds on a large scale. The compound is utilized to produce metallic lithium materials and its related isotopes. Lithium Carbonate is used to produce catalysts that are used commercially in several chemical reactions.

Moreover, its applications can be seen in the manufacturing of semiconductors, ceramics, televisions, and atomic and medical industries. The industrial chemical is a crucial element that is a precursor in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. Glasses and ceramics manufactured using Lithium Carbonate are used as oven-wares, enhancing the ceramic material's strength to make it last longer. It is also used to prepare cement, which helps the mixture to set more quickly than usual. The compound is utilized as an adhesive used for flooring, manufacturing polymer rubber, as a synthesizer in organic chemical synthesis processes, and much more.



Date: June 27, 2023- Rosatom, a Russian company, has signed an agreement with Bolivia agreeing on the production of Lithium Carbonate in the country's southwestern region.

