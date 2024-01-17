Modified Starch Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided By Procurement Resource

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The price trend of modified starch was closely linked to cereal market dynamics, sourced from grains like wheat and maize. Fluctuations in cereal-producing regions affected the modified starch market, including major exporter India, where export restrictions were imposed due to food inflation. The rise in cereal prices due to economic challenges and higher food costs influenced the modified starch prices. Amid restricted demand, consumption, stringent monetary policies, and disrupted supply chains, the modified starch market faced declining prices in the first and second quarters of 2023, following a global downward trajectory.

Definition

Modified starch refers to starch derived from sources like corn, potatoes, or wheat that has been chemically or physically altered to enhance its properties for specific applications. The modification process can involve changing its viscosity, stability, gelatinization, or texture. Modified starch exhibits improved stability under varying conditions, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial uses. It is employed as a thickener, stabilizer, gelling agent, and binder in food, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper industries due to its enhanced properties compared to native starch.

Key Details About the Modified Starch Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Modified Starch Price Trend:





Modified starch finds diverse industrial applications due to its enhanced properties. In the food industry, it serves as a stabilizer, thickener, and texture enhancer in products like sauces, soups, and baked goods. Additionally, it plays a role in improving the texture and appearance of meat products and enhancing their water retention. In the paper industry, modified starch is utilized in paper coatings to enhance strength and improve printability. Textile industries employ it for sizing and finishing processes to enhance fabric strength and stiffness. In pharmaceuticals, it can act as a binder in tablet formulations. Its versatility and adaptability make modified starch a valuable ingredient across various sectors.



Cargill Incorporates

Novidon B.V.

Reresos SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Roquette Feres SA

Ingredion Incorporates Tate & Lyle PLC

Key Players:

