(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recently in Havana, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and EEC Minister Serguei Glaziev discussed enhancing Cuba-EEU ties.



The Third Joint Commission Meeting showcased Cuba's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Eurasian Economic Union (EEU ) nations.



Since 2020, Cuba, as an EEU observer state, has been active in high-level meetings, showing keen interest in closer relations with the bloc.



The meeting underscored Cuba's dedication to collaboration, emphasizing a renewed commitment to exploring novel areas of cooperation.



It specifically focused on identifying domains where Cuba can provide substantial contributions to further strengthen collaborative efforts.







Díaz-Canel stressed the need to deepen ties with the EEU, including building institutional connections with Chambers of Commerce and financial bodies.



The meeting emphasized mutual intent for economic growth, targeting key sectors like healthcare, agro-industry , and business expansion.



Glaziev appreciated the hospitality and recognized Cuba's valuation of its EEU relations. He saw this as a step toward a more profound, qualitative relationship phase with Cuba.



The meeting's conclusion saw both parties formalizing their commitment by signing the Third Joint Commission Meeting Protocol. This act symbolizes a shared objective of advancing economic cooperation and integration between the parties.



In conclusion, This development marks a crucial step in Cuba's global relations and its efforts to diversify and fortify economic partnerships.

MENAFN17012024007421016031ID1107734533