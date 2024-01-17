Buenos Aires Tenants Face Tough Housing Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Buenos Aires, residents like Carlos Esteban are grappling with forced relocations due to a worsening housing crisis.



Esteban, a 28-year-old multimedia producer, is compelled to leave his rented home because of soaring rents.



This issue is widespread in a city where annual inflation has reached 211% and rents are often tied to the dollar.



The government's recent economic measures have intensified this crisis.



A drastic devaluation in December, over 50% of the official exchange rate, triggered inflation and reduced Argentinian s' purchasing power.



In the same month, prices rose by 25.5%, adding to the economic burden.







The administration of President Javier Milei, in office since December 10, has repealed laws that regulated rental agreements.



This change allows landlords to set rents in dollars, further complicating tenants' situations. Esteban's landlords did not renew his lease without elaborating, citing national challenges.

Housing Crisis in Argentina

Tenants in Argentina face unprecedented challenges as rents surged 285% to 309% within a year following President Milei's removal of rental regulations.



Advocacy groups, like Inquilinos Agrupados, fight against the decree, highlighting the impact on tenant rights and limited housing options.



Tenants across Argentina are feeling the strain. The Scalabrini Ortiz Center for Studies reports a 285% to 309% increase in rents for one- to three-bedroom homes over the past year.



Gervasio Muñoz, head of Inquilinos Agrupados, an organization defending tenant rights, notes the growing uncertainty among renters.



In 2020, tenant groups successfully lobbied for the "Rental Law," mandating three-year lease terms and rent adjustments tied to wages and inflation.



However, Milei's decree, effective December 29, abolished this law, leaving rental terms to private negotiations.



President Milei , a libertarian, argues against state interference in private matters, including housing regulations.



Consequently, renters like Esteban now face limited options and steep rent increases, often with 500% hikes tied to inflation.



The government believes removing all regulations is the best solution to increase the scarce housing supply.



This approach includes scrapping the requirement for setting rent prices in local currency.



Economist Hernán Letcher points out that the devaluation's indirect impact on real estate is a global trend.



However, in Argentina, the tenants' purchasing power reduction is more pronounced due to the exchange rate driving inflation.



After a devaluation, prices rise faster than wages, leading to decreased purchasing power.



In response, Inquilinos Agrupados has initiated legal proceedings to challenge the decree that removed landlord-tenant mediating laws.

