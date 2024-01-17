Macron’S New Strategy For France

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Emmanuel Macron of France is focusing on "authority" and "order" to renew his leadership.



He's introducing initiatives like school uniforms aimed at countering the far-right's rise in popularity. Recently, Macron detailed his strategy in a lengthy press conference.



This followed his appointment of new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and a government that leans more to the right.



Among Macron's major plans are school uniforms, limits on youth's mobile usage, anti-drug operations, and measures to encourage higher birth rates.



"We have everything we need to succeed," Macron confidently stated, expressing a positive outlook for France's future.







Macron , re-elected for his final term until 2027, had his first term overshadowed by political crises, mainly due to contentious pension and immigration reforms.

Macron's Presidential Pivot: Mixed Reactions to Shift Toward Right-Wing Policies

His latest press conference at the Elíseo Palace was intended to set a fresh direction for his presidency, especially as he lacks an absolute majority in Parliament.



However, his approach received mixed responses. The left criticized it as "reactionary," and the right was unsatisfied, seeking changes that directly affect daily life.



Macron, initially elected with a promise to bridge the left-right political divide, now appears to be embracing more right-wing policies, particularly in education.



He plans to introduce uniforms to hundreds of schools this year, with a potential expansion by 2026.



His proposals include revamping "civic education," mandating the national anthem in primary schools, high school diploma ceremonies, and compulsory theater classes.



The National Universal Service (SNU ), aimed at fostering national service among high school students, will be more widely implemented.



Macron believes in the importance of symbolic actions for national progress and order.



He also backed his new Education Minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, who recently sparked controversy among educators.



Addressing demographics, Macron seeks to regulate the use of digital devices by minors and introduce extended parental leave.



His plans are part of a broader effort to boost France's birth rate, acknowledging the country's lowest birth rate since 1946.



Macron remains committed to addressing issues like irregular immigration and radical Islam.



He has defended laws that resonate with far-right concerns, aiming to prevent their resurgence in France and Europe.



Currently, the far-right National Rally leading in European polls raises concern for Macron's administration.

