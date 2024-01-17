The Rise Of The Dollar In A Shifting Economic Landscape

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday morning marks a significant phase for the U.S. dollar as it climbs for the third day in a row.



The increase reflects a change in the financial market's outlook, with less hope for cuts in global interest rates this year.



Concerns over China's economic growth are affecting the global market mood. Within the U.S., attention is on the payroll tax relief debate, impacting economic perspectives.



As of mid-morning, the dollar's value against the Brazilian real is R$ 4.93, a modest 0.08% rise.



The previous trading day saw the dollar close at this same rate after a notable 1.27% increase.







The dollar fluctuated between R$ 4.93 and R$ 4.89 during the day. The Brazilian real's value has dropped by 1.57% in the current year against the dollar.



Its peak rate this year was R$ 4.93 on January 17th, while its lowest was R$ 4.85 on December 29th. The average rate during this period stood at R$ 4.89.



In the realm of emerging market currencies, the Brazilian real will rank 15th in terms of appreciation in 2023.

Currenies markets

Other Latin American currencies show varied performances:



- The Colombian peso (COP) has depreciated by 1.73%.

- The Peruvian sol (PEN) is down by 0.43%.

- The Mexican peso (MXN) has fallen by 1.43%.

- The Chilean peso (CLP) has dropped by 5.02%.

- The Argentine peso (ARS) has decreased by 1.20%.



On the other hand, Brazil's Ibovesp index experienced a 1.69% decline in its last session, closing at 131,520.91 points.



SLC Agrícola (SLCE3) stood out in the index, rising by 1.97%. However, some stocks saw a decline:



- Cosan (CSAN3) fell by 6.14%.

- Azul (AZUL4) dropped by 5.28%.

- Raízen (RAIZ4) decreased by 5.25%.



This summary offers a snapshot of the current economic trends impacting Latin America's U.S. dollar and other key financial indicators.

