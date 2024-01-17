Saudi Arabia Embarks On Major Mining Drive

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia is actively diversifying its economy beyond oil, focusing on mining. This shift aligns with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals.



Riyadh is issuing exploration licenses, signaling its commitment to the global mining industry.



The nation's rich, untapped mineral resources, including copper, gold, and rare earths, are valued at $2.5 trillion.



The Saudi Arabian Mining Company, Ma'ade , is leading this transformation.



Ma'aden's success in phosphate production and global fertilizer market dominance showcase mining's potential in Saudi Arabia's economy.



In addition, The company is scaling operations to maximize mineral extraction. Ma'aden's partnership with Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is a key development.







This collaboration, featuring advanced technologies, aims to accelerate mineral exploration and unlock Saudi Arabia's mineral wealth.



This joint venture is among the world's most significant exploration initiatives.

Saudi Arabia's Mining Renaissance

Saudi Arabia is also fostering international mining collaborations. The Kingdom has signed memoranda of understanding with Egypt, Russia, Morocco, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



Above all, These agreements focus on various aspects of mineral wealth and exploration, highlighting Saudi Arabia's dedication to global partnerships.



Saudi Arabia announced a $182 million exploration incentive program to boost the mining sector. This move aims to reduce investment risks and encourage new commodity development.



Additionally, the Kingdom is cultivating future mining talent. A new bachelor's degree in mining science and engineering, integrating artificial intelligence, is being established.



Saudi Arabia's push towards net-zero emissions underscores the importance of these mining efforts.



The Kingdom's strategy includes potential new metals and mining stock exchange indices. This reflects its ambition to become a significant player in the global mining industry.



In Conclusion, Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of a mining renaissance.



Its proactive diversification strategy reshapes its economic landscape, reduces oil dependence, and fosters growth in the Middle East.

