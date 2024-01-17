Pakistan Recalls Ambassador From Tehran After Deadly Iranian Airstrike

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Image/AFP.

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has recalled its ambassador to Tehran following an airstrike by Iran on Pakistani territory. This move, announced on Wednesday, comes in response to the Iranian airstrike the day before, which Islamabad has vehemently criticized as a“blatant violation” of its airspace and sovereignty, France 24 reported.

The strike occurred in the volatile Baluchistan province in southwestern Pakistan and reportedly resulted in the tragic deaths of two children.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, emphasised the situation's gravity in her televised address. She declared the airstrike as an unprovoked breach of Pakistan's sovereignty and a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter's principles. In a retaliatory gesture, Pakistan has requested the Iranian ambassador, who was in Tehran during the attack, not to return.

The Iranian airstrike, which claimed to target bases of the Sunni separatist group Jaish al-Adl, has raised eyebrows given the timing and its implications. This group, seeking an independent Baluchistan and active across Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan, acknowledged the assault in a statement. Reports indicate that the airstrike involved six bomb-carrying drones and rockets, hitting residential areas and allegedly causing civilian casualties.

On Tuesday, Iranian state media reported that their missiles had struck two bases belonging to the militant group Jaish al-Adl. This group has been responsible for launching attacks on Iranian security forces in Kerman, the border region shared by the two neighboring countries.

The incident has stirred international concerns, with China urging Pakistan and Iran to show restraint and work together to maintain regional peace and stability. This development is susceptible due to the presence of nuclear weapons in Pakistan and the ongoing volatility in the Middle East.

Iran's actions, coming less than a day after it launched strikes in northern Iraq and Syria, add to the complexity of the regional security scenario. Iraq has also responded by recalling its ambassador from Tehran and summoning Iran's chargé d'affaires in Baghdad.

The background of Jaish al-Adl and its activities in the region plays a crucial role in understanding the tension. Founded in 2012, the group has been involved in attacks and kidnappings, particularly targeting Iranian security forces. The recent airstrikes mark a significant departure from Iran's usual operations against militants, especially given the proximity of the strike to a meeting between Iran's foreign minister and Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Pakistan's response, as well as the reactions from the international community, reflect the precariousness of the situation and the need for careful diplomatic handling to prevent further escalation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram