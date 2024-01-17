ONE MONTH TO GO AS COUNTDOWN BEGINS TO MANCHESTER CITY ABU DHABI CUP 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The region's tournament of choice returns on 17-18 February 2024 at Zayed Sports City, with over 2,000 players set to take part in the fifth edition.

-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="589" height="392" data-bit="iit" />

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club's footprint includes the 53,500 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club's men's, women's and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.