Altcoin Season Alert: Coins And Skins Are Amped To Drive Crypto Gaming With $SKINS Presale Capped At $1 Million

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Vilnius, Lithuania, 17th January 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , New kids on the block, Coinsandskins , a Superexchange for Gaming Tokens and NFTs is launching its last presale of its native token '$SKINS', in preparation for a potential gaming altcoin season, as the Bitcoin halving approaches in Q2 2024. A mini presale of $SKINS took place earlier in December '23, which sold out in 1 hour, with a bigger presale staged to go live on 17th January.

Coins and Skins – a superexchange is set to take charge in the evolving gaming space. Brainchild of a team with decades of collective gaming and web3 experience, this exchange is ticking all the boxes of building a truly distinctive crypto platform for all.

The exchange went live with their $SKINS mini pre-sale and sold out 2.7 million tokens in 1 hour. The exchange is geared to wind up with their final pre-sale with 24 million $SKINS up for grabs.

''We are very excited to support the awareness and adoption of open gaming economies with Coins and Skins by offering a platform that benefits traders, gamers and gaming studios. Crypto assets are borderless and we have taken that code into account while designing this gaming-focused superexchange,” Sunny Dilgeer, co-founder of Coins and Skins commented.

The BTC ETF approvals have fuelled the crypto markets with renewed investor confidence. Yat Sui, the co-founder of Animoca Brands, envisions that millions of users will get access to blockchain enabled gaming assets through accessible platforms. Furthermore, Ethereum's price jump and a potential ETF approval forecast is signaling the possibility of an altcoin season. This may lead to increased participation from both web3 and the traditional gaming industry.

The market sentiment indicates that this is the best time for new entrants and existing gamers to familiarize themselves with $SKINS, so that they are ready to make the most out of the much awaited web3 driven gaming bull run.

''Gaming played a huge role in our lives. As passionate blockchain and gaming enthusiasts, we tested a range of ideas to put in the missing pieces of the crypto gaming puzzle. Now that we have built a strong foundation for GameFi we are thrilled to offer a seat at the table for whoever wants to”, Jamie North, CEO, Coins and Skins.

Second $SKINS pre-sale on the anvil

Token name: $SKINS

Total Supply: 800,000,000

Network: Ethereum

Platforms to buy $SKINS: CoinsandSkins , Uniswap , Flooz

Token Pre-sale date: January 17, 2024, 5pm UTC

The pathbreaking superexchange is everything that a crypto gamer needs. From cryptocurrencies to in-game NFTs, a user can get all of it without having to bridge between different platforms. The $SKINS token powers the superexchange and offers a wide range of benefits for $SKINS token holders.

About Coins and Skins

Coins and Skins is a pioneering web3 gaming platform, dedicated to integrating blockchain technology into the gaming ecosystem. With a focus on empowering gamers through ownership and control of digital assets, it offers a unique gaming superexchange and NFT marketplace.

Built by industry veterans with extensive experience in gaming and crypto trading, the platform provides access to a wide array of gaming cryptos, NFTs, and in-game assets. It actively researches gaming projects, collaborates with gaming studios for tokenization, and values community feedback. Committed to security and efficient transactions, Coins and Skins is shaping the future of gaming in the blockchain era.

Twitter | Discord