Transforming Military Futures At Tidworth National Careers Fair 2024

Tidworth Gears Up for the BFRS Tidworth National Careers Fair on Thursday 25 January 2024, Paving Pathways to Success for Military Personnel!

TIDWORTH, UK – [25 January 2024] – In an unwavering commitment to the Armed Forces Community (AFC), British Forces Resettlement Services (BFRS) proudly announces the upcoming National Careers Fair at Tidworth Leisure Centre on Thursday, 25 January 2024. As the flagship event of BFRS, this career-transforming fair is set to be the largest, connecting military Service-Leavers with a myriad of opportunities in the civilian world.

With over 80 exhibitors participating, the BFRS National Careers Fair in Tidworth has experienced remarkable growth year after year, establishing itself as a vital platform for bridging the gap between the military and civilian employment sectors.

As the sun rises on 25 January, Tidworth Leisure Centre will buzz with excitement, offering the Armed Forces Community (AFC) a comprehensive platform to explore diverse career possibilities and navigate the transition from military service to civilian life successfully.

Highlights of the Careers Fair:



Diverse Industry Representation : Over 80 industry leaders, corporate recruiters, and educational institutions from various sectors will be present, offering unparalleled access to organizations actively seeking the unique skillsets honed-in the military.

Expert Guidance : Expert HR teams, many with ex-military backgrounds, will address specific challenges military personnel might encounter during the transition. Renowned career coaches and mentors will share insights on translating military experience into tangible career assets.

Networking Opportunities : Attendees will experience a vibrant, approachable, and positive atmosphere conducive to connecting with like-minded individuals, fellow veterans, and potential employers. The networking exchange promises to build new connections and forge pathways towards rewarding civilian careers. Educational Resources : Educational institutions from across the country will provide information on degrees, training programs and certifications, facilitating a seamless transition into various sectors.

Harry Dean, founder and CEO of BFRS, states:

"The Tidworth event is the largest and most successful in our annual event programme. It not only offers employment opportunities, training, and support but importantly provides advice from individuals who have experienced the military-to-civilian transition. This event is a 'stepping stone,' and BFRS is committed to supporting the AFC beyond their time in uniform."

This groundbreaking Careers Fair is not just an event; it's a promise of an enriched future. As BFRS opens the doors to a world of opportunities, they reinforce their commitment to empowering attendees for success beyond their military life.

Date : Thursday 25 January 2024, from 09:30 to 13:30hrs. Location : Tidworth Leisure Centre, Nadder Rd, SP9 7QN

Free entry for attendees - turn up on the day or pre-register to reserve your place at BFRS National Careers Fair @Tidworth on Thursday, 25 January 2024.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their CVs to demonstrate their credentials to employers.

About BFRS:

As a social enterprise, BFRS provides services to tackle social problems and improve the life chances of the Armed Forces Community. BFRS offers ongoing services to Service Leavers, Reserve Forces, Veterans, civilian MOD employees, as well as partners and families, regardless of the duration of their service.

Sonja Tombling, BFRS Marketing Executive

Email: ... Phone: 02476 939 930 / 07833309393

