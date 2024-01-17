Ranjay Gulati To Keynote Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) 2024 Annual Meeting In Puerto Rico, March 24-27

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Travis Hege, MAPS CEOGOLDEN, COLO., USA, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce Harvard Business School Professor and bestselling author, Ranjay Gulati, as keynote speaker for the MAPS 2024 Americas Annual Meeting , March 24-27 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Professor Gulati studies how“resilient” organizations-those that prosper both in good times and bad-drive growth and profitability. He is ranked as one of the top ten most cited scholars in Economics and Business over a decade by ISI-Incite and has authored seven books on management and leadership, including“Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies,” and“Reorganize for Resilience: Putting Customers at the Center of Your Business.”“Now is a time of sea change in the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries as we move toward a more patient-centric and value-based approach to drug and device development, commercialization and use. This transition will require Medical Affairs departments, teams and individuals to assume increasingly strategic roles within the company, collaborating with senior leaders to advance clinical practice and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to the perspectives on resilience and leadership that Professor Gulati will provide for Medical Affairs professionals across the spectrum of experience and specialties,” says Travis Hege, MAPS CEO.The challenges and opportunities for growth presented by a disrupted healthcare/industry landscape are reflected in this year's meeting theme, "Inspiring innovation to drive strategic Medical Affairs transformation.” As such, sessions throughout the meeting will focus on building the new competencies that individuals need to innovate within their organizations, while bringing together leaders and luminaries to identify emerging opportunities for Medical Affairs to guide the strategic transformation of industry.Event Highlights:1) Plenaries: Thought leader panels with industry-leading experts on topics including the value structure for Medical Affairs, addressing misinformation, and establishing strategic partnerships.2) Interactive Workshops: Over 30 unique workshops on topics ranging from amplifying the patient voice, to evidence generation planning, to storytelling, to the influence of Artificial Intelligence on Medical Affairs and more.3) Networking Opportunities: 15+ networking events including opening night and off-site receptions provide opportunities to build relationships and explore collaborations with over 1,500 Medical Affairs professionals in attendance.4) Exhibition Hall: 60+ innovation partners demonstrate the impact of their solutions for streamlining current Medical Affairs activities while paving the way for expanded capabilities.5) Sunday Pre-Sessions: Full-day Field Medical or Leadership track pre-sessions allow attendees to add additional training focused on their areas of interest and growth.“We have rigorously aligned all sessions with the newly released MAPS Competency Framework to assure the highest quality sessions possible that address the true learning gaps identified by Medical Affairs professionals,” says Charlotte Kremer, MAPS Chief Medical Officer.“This year's annual meeting in Puerto Rico is a pivotal moment for professionals to synergize their expertise, fostering a collective vision that will shape the future of the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries.”For more information including CE credits and to register for the event, visit MedicalAffairs .About the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS)MAPS is the premier non-profit global Medical Affairs organization FOR Medical Affairs professionals BY Medical Affairs professionals across all levels of experience/specialty. Together with over 11,500 Medical Affairs members from 300+ companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, industry and society.

