PBS Program OC History Hunters Reveals OC's Rock 'N' Roll's Untold Secrets

- Chris EptingIRVINE , CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OC History Hunters , the new broadcast series, produced by the nonprofit multimedia organization OC World , announces its second episode Rock 'n' Roll History of the OC which dives into the untold rock 'n' roll history of Orange County. Slated to air at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, January 22 on KLCS-PBS.OC History Hunters is co-hosted by John Moorlach, former state senator and county supervisor, renowned for his profound passion for history, and celebrated historian and best-selling author Chris Epting.This newest episode will unveil an unprecedented look into the region's influential role in shaping the history of rock music – from the birthplace of iconic bands such as No Doubt and The Runaways to Elvis Presley's secret martial arts training site.“It was thrilling to unearth so many of the county's hidden gems and surprising rock and roll revelations that we are excited to share in our second episode of OC History Hunters,” said Epting.Other highlights include John Moorlach's interview with the curators at the Fender Museum Center providing an insider's perspective on the enduring legacy of Leo Fender, a pioneer in the development of the electric guitar. Additionally, Epting embarks on a quest to discover the remnants of the legendary Golden Bear nightclub, an iconic hotspot for live music in Huntington Beach. Renowned OC muralist Wyland also joins the program, making a special appearance to shed light on his personal contribution to the Golden Bear.The episode will feature a major surprise revelation about the creation of one of rock 'n' roll's greatest classics, shedding light on Orange County's profound impact on the music industry.“This show is a labor of love for both John and me,” says Epting.“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to share Orange County's rich history with viewers and shed light on the remarkable stories that have often been overlooked. OC History Hunters' is our way of giving back to this incredible community and showcasing its extraordinary heritage.”OC History Hunters is a production of the multimedia OC World. For more information, visit ,To learn which channel carries KLCS-PBS in your area, click here or subscribe to OC History Hunters YouTube channel where episodes are featured shortly after each broadcast.About OC History HuntersOC History Hunters is a production of OC World, a nonprofit multi-media company that produces Orange County's sole public affairs news and feature programming. Fiscally sponsored by Charitable Ventures, OC World is committed to sharing bold but balanced news stories affecting Orange County citizens and beyond. OC World airs on PBS affiliate KLCS-TV, a multiple Emmy Award-winning noncommercial PBS affiliate station broadcasting to 15.5 million households from Santa Barbara to San Diego. OC History Hunters was launched in late 2023 to pull back the veil on Orange County, unearthing captivating stories, artifacts, and more, offering an immersive and enlightening experience for viewers of all ages.###

