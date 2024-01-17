The River School: A Progressive Private School Education In Washington D.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The River School , a premier private school in northwest Washington D.C., offers a progressive and innovative education for students from Preschool through Grade 5. The River School provides a unique learning experience combining academic excellence with a focus on hands-on, experiential learning and a nurturing environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and a love of learning."From the beginning, River has provided a progressive education that expands a child's opportunities for social, physical, and creative development, enhancing their personal and academic success," said Founder and Head of School Nancy K. Mellon . "With faculty that includes specialists in visual arts, music, science, physical education, drama, and creative movement, River helps each child embody mindfulness, empathy, persistence, resilience, honesty, and integrity."Founded in 2000, The River School has always been committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive community, celebrating differences, and promoting understanding. Students can explore their interests and passions through various academic and enrichment programs, clubs, and community service opportunities. The school's curriculum is designed to be engaging, challenging, and relevant, with opportunities for real-world applications and hands-on learning experiences. From science and technology to arts and humanities, The River School's interdisciplinary approach to education helps students develop a deep understanding of the world around them.The River School's faculty comprises experienced and passionate educators dedicated to helping each student reach their full potential. Their unique co-teaching model ensures a master's level educator and a speech-language pathologist work together in each classroom. Through small class sizes , individualized attention, and a supportive learning environment, students at The River School can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Trevor Waddington

Truth Tree

+1 301-570-4292

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok