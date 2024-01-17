               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Stocks In Play


1/17/2024 3:13:36 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mullen Group Ltd.
1/17/2024 10:34 AM EST

  • East Side Games Group
    1/17/2024 10:22 AM EST
  • i-80 GOLD CORP.
    1/17/2024 9:56 AM ES
  • Defense Metals Corp.
    1/17/2024 9:52 AM EST
  • Pan American Silver Corp.
    1/17/2024 9:48 AM EST
  • Fission Uranium Corp.
    1/17/2024 9:42 AM EST
  • Teck Resources Limited
    1/17/2024 9:38 AM EST
  • Manulife
    1/17/2024 9:33 AM EST
  • Goodfood Market Corp.
    1/16/2024 10:44 AM EST
  • CGI Inc.
    Glenn Wilkin - Wednesday, January 17, 2024

    Stocks in Play

    1/17/2024 - 11:03 AM EST - Sienna Resources Inc. : Has acquired the 10,845 contiguous acre "Dragon Uranium Project" bordering Cameco Corporation in the world renowned Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. According to the World Nuclear Association, the highest-grade uranium mine in the world is Cameco's Cigar Lake in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. It has an average grade of 14.69% U3O8. Sienna Resources Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.





