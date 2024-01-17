(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mullen Group Ltd.

Stocks in Play

1/17/2024 - 11:03 AM EST - Sienna Resources Inc. : Has acquired the 10,845 contiguous acre "Dragon Uranium Project" bordering Cameco Corporation in the world renowned Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. According to the World Nuclear Association, the highest-grade uranium mine in the world is Cameco's Cigar Lake in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. It has an average grade of 14.69% U3O8. Sienna Resources Inc. shares V are trading up $0.01 at $0.04.









