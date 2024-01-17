(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Lower as Treasury Rates Rise

Dow Heads Lower for 3rd Straight Day AdvertismentStocks fell Wednesday, building on the losses seen in the previous session, as yields continued to track higher.The Dow Jones Industrials ditched 64.23 points at 37,296.89.The S&P 500 sank 32.96 points to 4,733.02.The NASDAQ fell 198.11 points, or 1.3%, to 14,746.24.Fourth-quarter earnings gain steam this week and could serve as the next major test for the market that could dictate the setup for 2024. Shares of Charles Schwab fell 6% after reporting an earnings beat but revenue miss.Retail sales data for December came in stronger-than-expected, indicating a resilient consumer and putting aggressive rate cuts from the Federal Reserve into doubt. Retail sales were up 0.6% from November, and gained 0.4% month-over-month excluding autos. Economists polled by Dow Jones had estimated a 0.4% month-to-month increase in retail sales and 0.2% ex-autos.So far, traders are pricing in a roughly 60% chance that the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates in March as hopes mount for a pivot.The Federal Reserve's beige book and business inventories for November are also slated for Wednesday, along with remarks from New York Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO John Williams.Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.11% from Tuesday's 4.07%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices subtracted $1.21 to $71.19 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices dipped $16.10 to $2,014.1.

