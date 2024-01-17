Matthew N. Koury, MD, MPH, A Psychiatrist With Mind Health Institute

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A proven psychiatrist, Dr. Koury is the Founder and Director of the Mind Health Institute in Newport Beach, California. His approach to psychiatric care is marked by thoughtfulness and a commitment to utilizing evidence-based standards when making decisions about the use of psychiatric medications. His dedication extends beyond the treatment room, as he actively engages in educating his clients and their families, empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their ongoing care.

In addition to his work in general psychiatry, he is a trailblazer in the specialized field of Sports Psychiatry. Collaborating with athletes at all levels, he focuses on the intricate relationship between ADHD and performance. His influence is felt not only in private practice but also within esteemed organizations such as Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB), the National Football League (NFL), and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Throughout his academic career, Dr. Koury obtained his medical degree from the University of Tennessee, Memphis, and pursued further education at the Harvard School of Public Health, where he earned his Master of Public Health degree. He then went on to attend the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Institute for his residency in psychiatry, and the New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia & Cornell Universities for his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry.

An expert in his field, the doctor is board-certified in psychiatry and child and adolescent psychiatry by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN). The ABPN is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to promoting high-quality patient care for the public through the initial and continuing certification of psychiatrists and neurologists.

Maintaining fellowship status, he is a Distinguished Fellow of both the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Impacting the academic community, Dr. Koury serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor in the UCLA Department of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. His leadership roles include past presidency of the Southern California Society of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and founding chair of the Sports Psychiatry Committee for the Orange County Psychiatric Society. Moreover, he contributes to the Positive Coaching Alliance - Los Angeles as a member of the Leadership Council.

Psychiatry is the medical specialty devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of mental disorders. These include various maladaptations related to mood, behavior, cognition, and perceptions. Psychiatrists evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients with mental, emotional, and behavioral disorders. They conduct thorough psychiatric evaluations, develop treatment plans, prescribe medication, and evaluate treatment results.

As a testament to his success, Dr. Koury has received the Orange County Physician of Excellence Award annually from 2015 to 2022 and was honored with the Most Distinguished Psychiatrist Award in 2019, as selected by the Orange County Psychiatric Society.

