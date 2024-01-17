Greenside Shot-Making, Meets Short-Game Versatility With All-New CBX 4 Zipcore

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / The all-new CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges from CLEVELAND GOLF® are designed to help golfers shake the dreaded chunk shot and get up and down with confidence, thanks to a modern cavity back design with a refreshed slate of performance technologies.

"What's great about the new CBX 4 ZipCore is that they share similar shaping and weighting to modern forgiving Irons, so the transition from your Irons to your Wedges is going to be consistent with what you're used to," said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Cleveland Golf. "Golfers will notice the consistency around the greens, but especially during full Wedge shots. The swing feel won't be drastically different, but more of the same as what they're used to with their Irons."

After researching the frequency with which mid-to-high handicappers strike Wedge shots on the toe side of center (more than half the time), Cleveland Golf created CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges to have a slightly toe-biased sweet spot. This was made possible thanks to Cleveland Golf's proprietary ZipCore technology. This unique, low-density material helps reposition mass for more heel/toe and high/low MOI. CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges feature a 7% increase in heel/toe MOI and 5.8% increase in high/low MOI compared to the previous generation, resulting in the highest total MOI in a CBX Wedge ever.

To maximize spin in any conditions, CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges feature HydraZip technology. This one-of-a-kind face blast and laser line patterns boosts friction off the face for improved spin consistency from any lie and anywhere around the green. CBX 4 ZipCore is also outfitted with UltiZip grooves. These sharp, deep, and tightly spaced grooves maximize bite at contact, promoting purer spin, more control, and increased consistency.

When it comes to getting in and out of the turf, Cleveland Golf took the guesswork out of selecting sole shapes by creating three Dynamic Sole Grind selections, each optimized by loft. All three sole grinds (V-Shaped, S-Shaped, C-Shaped) feature a new leading edge design that promotes smoother turf interaction and helps prevent chunking.

CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges blend almost seamlessly with modern cavity back or hollow irons, giving avid golfers a high-powered option for more short-game versatility, more forgiveness, and cleaner turf interaction. These Wedges feature many of the same technologies as Cleveland Golf's flagship RTX Wedges, but in a highly refined, sharp-looking design.

Get premium forgiveness and elite versatility with the all-new CBX 4 ZipCore Wedges from Cleveland Golf. Visit to learn more.

Retail Information and Pricing :

Pricing: Steel ($169.99) / Graphite ($179.99)

U.S. Retail Launch Date: January 24, 2024

