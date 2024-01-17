Lifescapes Counseling Announces Psychiatric Treatment Availability

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) New Patient Appointments Available Now

APEX, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / In a town that offers a lot in terms of comfort, conveniences, recreation and leisure activities, there has long been a shortage of insurance-based psychiatric treatment available. Simply put, population growth in our area often means waiting a long time for mental health appointments.



Ramuel "Ram" Miro, DNP, PMHNP-BC

Lifescapes Counseling Associates, Apex, NC

Ramuel "Ram" Miro, DNP, PMHNP-BC has recently joined Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC to provide much-needed psychiatric treatment availability. We are currently scheduling new patient appointments beginning February 1, 2024.

Dr. Miro holds a Doctorate in Nursing Practice from UNC Chapel Hill and is a Board-Certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner. He sees children, adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients in both in-person and virtual settings. Dr. Miro will work collaboratively with Lifescapes' existing Psychiatric Nurse Practitioners (Sara Hagen, Kathryn Wriggelsworth, and Michelle Bruin) to provide compassionate, well-informed, and respectful medication management for most mental health issues.

Lifescapes' clinicians are in-network with BCBS, NC State Employee's Health Plan, Cigna, MedCost, Optum/United Healthcare, and Aetna. We happily file primary and secondary insurance claims for our patients and have had the privilege of serving Apex for 20 years.

If you are interested in making an appointment with Dr. Miro, please call Lifescapes at 919.303.0273. You may also email us at [email protected] .

Lifescapes Counseling Associates is an outpatient mental health practice providing professional psychiatric, psychological, and therapeutic services. Psychological evaluations, medication management, and individual, couples, group, and family counseling services are available. Find us at Bradley Commons - 950 Windy Rd, Suite 305, Apex, NC 27502 or at .

Contact Information

Amy Moulds

Practice Director

[email protected]

9193030273

SOURCE: Lifescapes Counseling Associates, PLLC

View the original press release on newswire.