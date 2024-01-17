MOBILTEX Announces Appointment Of New CEO, Edward Quilty

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2024 / MOBILTEX , [an XPV Water Partners company], a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection, pipeline integrity, and pressurized pipeline remote monitoring, today announced the appointment of Edward Quilty as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 9, 2024, and will continue in his previous capacity on the MOBILTEX Board of Directors. Quilty is succeeding Marc Bracken, who will continue to provide leadership as an active member of the MOBILTEX Board.

Ed Quilty brings decades of executive experience to this role and has a proven track record of leading highly innovative world-class IIoT organizations, having served as CEO of Aquatic Informatics [AQI], Semios Biotechnologies, and as President within the Danaher Corporation. Under Ed's leadership, AQI grew to be the largest water data management, analytics, and compliance software company in the world.

"I am excited to be in a position to lead the MOBILTEX team as the company continues its growth and diversification strategy," Quilty said. "MOBILTEX has a long history of engineering innovative field and cloud-connected technologies that deliver significant operational, safety, and ESG benefits to the energy sector, water utilities, and critical infrastructure operations around the globe. MOBILTEX is strongly positioned in high-growth and underpenetrated markets, and I look forward to the opportunity to take this well-established organization to the next level. Together with our talented global team, we will continue to rapidly grow, through innovation and acquisitions, to deliver the AI-driven remote monitoring solutions of the future to our customers worldwide."

"After a thorough evaluation process, the board is pleased that Ed Quilty has agreed to assume leadership of MOBILTEX as we continue our growth and diversification strategy," said Khalil Maalouf, Investment Partner at XPV Water Partners. "Ed's extensive experience in strategic development, technology, finance, operations, and sales and marketing has prepared him to lead MOBILTEX in both existing and new markets. Ed's M&A experience also fits well with the company's continuing plans for diversification and expansion."

"On behalf of XPV and the board, I want to thank Marc Bracken for his tremendous contributions to MOBILTEX over the past five years," Maalouf added. "Marc has been an integral part of the company's dynamic transformation. During his tenure, we made incredible strides in advancing enterprise-wide modernization, achieving world-class operational excellence, and expanding into strategic international markets. Marc's steadfast leadership has been crucial to effectively positioning the company for our next growth phase. I look forward to continuing to work with Marc on the MOBILTEX Board of Directors."

ABOUT MOBILTEX

MOBILTEX Data Ltd. [an XPV Water Partners company] is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe - delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on over two hundred and sixty thousand kilometres of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational, safety, and ESG benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. Learn more: mobiltex

ABOUT XPV WATER PARTNERS

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a water-secure future. Learn more: xpvwaterpartners

