Mexico Withdraws Its Bid To Host 2036 Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Mexican Olympic Committee has rejected a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports, citing the head of the committee, Maria Jose Alcala, whose comment is quoted by the Relevo portal.

"The competition for the right to host the Olympics is very strong, and we are going to apply for the 2032 Youth Olympics, for which we have excellent opportunities," Alcala said.

India, Turkiye, Indonesia and Poland have previously applied to host the 2036 Olympic Games.