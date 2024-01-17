               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mexico Withdraws Its Bid To Host 2036 Olympics


1/17/2024 3:10:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Mexican Olympic Committee has rejected a bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics, Azernews reports, citing the head of the committee, Maria Jose Alcala, whose comment is quoted by the Relevo portal.

"The competition for the right to host the Olympics is very strong, and we are going to apply for the 2032 Youth Olympics, for which we have excellent opportunities," Alcala said.

India, Turkiye, Indonesia and Poland have previously applied to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107734404

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search