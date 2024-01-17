Chloe Sevigny & Javier Bardem Play Main Roles Of Victims In Second Season Of Monster

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny joined the casting of the second
season of the anthology series "Monster," Azernews reports.
In the TV movie "Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Eric Menendez,"
they will play the spouses Jose and Kitty Menendez, brutally
murdered in 1989 by their own sons Lyle and Eric. Earlier aspiring
actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch were chosen for
the roles of the brothers.
Nathan Lane ("Producers", "Murders in the same Building") will
also star in the series, he will play writer and investigative
journalist Dominic Dunn, who covered the trial of the Menendez
brothers for Vanity Fair.
Netflix is also preparing a full-length documentary about this
story, with exclusive materials on the murder and the trial (which
ended with a guilty verdict in 1996), as well as the fact that Eric
and Lyle Menendez, who are serving life sentences, recently filed
an appeal for a retrial due to newly discovered facts about their
parents. The release date for both the feature and documentary
films has not yet been announced.
The project is produced by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The
first season of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," starring Evan
Peters as a serial killer, became one of the most popular
English-language Netflix series ever when it debuted in September
2022, and also won numerous awards.
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107734403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.