3D Disney Movies To Be Available For Apple Vision Pro AR Helmet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple and Disney have announced that 3D content from Disney Plus
will be available on the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset,
and Disney Plus subscribers will receive a special animation
environment to watch. The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale on
February 2nd, Azernews reports, citing foreign
media outlets.
At the start of sales, the headset will include 150 3D movies,
movies and TV series with an immersive effect, the Travel Mode
function, streaming services Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video and
much more.
Vision Pro will allow users to download and stream content from
Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video,
Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull
TV, IMAX, TikTok and MUBI.
"The Apple Vision Pro is the perfect device for entertainment,"
said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of International
Marketing.
"Users can enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple
Immersive Video, interact with realistic prehistoric creatures in
Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the Moon using
Environments. It's unlike anything users have ever seen before, and
we can't wait for them to experience it for themselves."
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107734401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.