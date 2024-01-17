3D Disney Movies To Be Available For Apple Vision Pro AR Helmet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Apple and Disney have announced that 3D content from Disney Plus will be available on the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, and Disney Plus subscribers will receive a special animation environment to watch. The Apple Vision Pro will go on sale on February 2nd, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

At the start of sales, the headset will include 150 3D movies, movies and TV series with an immersive effect, the Travel Mode function, streaming services Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video and much more.

Vision Pro will allow users to download and stream content from Disney+, ESPN, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, IMAX, TikTok and MUBI.

"The Apple Vision Pro is the perfect device for entertainment," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of International Marketing.

"Users can enjoy personal concerts and adventures with Apple Immersive Video, interact with realistic prehistoric creatures in Encounter Dinosaurs, and even land on the surface of the Moon using Environments. It's unlike anything users have ever seen before, and we can't wait for them to experience it for themselves."