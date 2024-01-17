Los Angeles Hosts Exhibition Called Dinner With The Sultan: The Subtle Art Of Feasting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) presents the
exhibition "Dinner with the Sultan: The Subtle Art of Feasting," Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
Among the exhibits are a cookbook published in Tehran in the
XIII century, ornate brass trays, jade dishes and spoons decorated
with precious stones, as well as an entire reception room of the
XVIII century, rescued from a mansion in Damascus. This is the
first exhibition dedicated to Islamic art in the context of
culinary traditions. The exhibition is curated by Linda Komaroff,
curator and head of the LACMA Middle East Art Department.
"For many, if not most of us, the first acquaintance with
another culture is not connected with its art, literature or
history, but with its cuisine. Through the prism of our modern
passion for gastronomy, the history of Islamic culinary culture
offers us a powerful channel for a better understanding and
appreciation of fine art," Komaroff said.
The exposition includes nine thematic sections, each of which
explores some aspect or influence of Islamic culinary culture in
time and space.
The exhibition features three special installations, including
the Damascus Room (1776-67/1180 AH). This ornate reception room in
a late Ottoman house with a courtyard has beautifully painted
carved wooden walls. The luxurious materials demonstrate the wealth
and social status of the family. The houses of wealthy people in
Ottoman-era Damascus had a simple exterior, but inside these houses
were elaborately decorated reception rooms.
Another special exhibit is the "soufra" (cloth covering the
surface behind which one eats). It is usually placed on the ground
in many parts of the traditional Islamic world. Guests will be
invited to sit on fancy pillows for a "virtual feast" and smell
aromatic boxes with cardamom, rose water, orange flowers, etc.
The works of art displayed nearby show a wide variety of dishes,
utensils and cutlery, such as napkins and hand washing vessels,
which are associated with a wonderful feast.
One of the most creative and fascinating installations is a
piece commissioned by LACMA to establish a connection between
traditional and modern dining practices. Artist Sadiq Kwaish
Alfraji presented a multimedia installation consisting of drawings,
photographs and an animated film. This six-minute film recreates
childhood memories, sensations and comfort. Alfraji visualizes and
retains tangible memories of bread made by hand by his mother,
right down to its taste, smell and touch. It reflects a universal
family experience, such as how eating together brings people
together, although the emotional impact is often bittersweet.
Visitors to the exhibition can scan the QR code to find out the
recipe for traditional Iraqi bread made by the artist's mother.
According to Michael Govan, CEO of LACMA and director of the
Wallis Annenberg Museum, "Dinner with the Sultan" is a major
exhibition of Islamic art that opens up new horizons in focusing on
a practice common to all cultures – feasting. This exhibition also
marks the first time that the Damascus Hall will be accessible to
an American audience.
The exhibition "Dinner with the Sultan: the Subtle Art of
Feasting", which brings together about 250 items from 30 public and
private collections in the USA, Europe and the Middle East dating
from the VII - early XX centuries, presented in the context of
culinary and dining traditions, is open to the public until August
4, 2024 at Resnick Pavilion.
