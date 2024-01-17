Elton John, After Receiving Emmy Award, Is Now EGOT

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Now that Elton John has won his first ever Emmy Award, the world music legend has become one of those who, with four major Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards, receive the informal title of EGOT (EGOT). It should be noted that in the entire history, when this abbreviation was coined in 1984, only 18 names were included in this list, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The song Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium won in the nomination "Best Variety Concert" at the award ceremony in Los Angeles, but the 76-year-old British singer and songwriter was unable to personally accept the award due to knee surgery.

Producer Ben Winston, who took to the stage to receive the award, said: "I'm not Elton John. Unfortunately, he underwent knee surgery. He's fine, but he would like to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award. We knew this show would be historic because it would be Elton's last North American concert on tour. We knew it would be a historic event because it was Disney's first global live broadcast. This is a win for the man who created the soundtrack to our lives, who has done so much great for society, and who is our hero. But we didn't know that it would bring him an EGOT."

The title of EGOT is called the "Grand Slam" of show business. John became the 19th person to do so, joining the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Before John, Viola Davis rounded out the list of EGOS by winning a Grammy last year.

The Emmy award is added to John's five Grammy wins, two Oscar wins for Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King and Love Me Again from Rocketman, as well as his Tony Award for Best Original Music for the musical Aida.