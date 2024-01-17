Napoleon Bonaparte's Autographs To Be Put Up For Auction In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The autographs of Napoleon Bonaparte preserved on the documents
will be put up for auction, Azernews reports,
citing the press service of the auction house "Litfond".
"The autographs of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte
(1769-1821), put up for auction on January 25, draw attention to
themselves. Firstly, an extremely rare document of the Napoleonic
Wars era related to the mobilization of Italians into the army and
written on April 2, 1813 at the Elysee Palace – a decree in Italian
(Paris, 1813) (...) The starting bid for the upcoming auction is
280,000 rubles ($ 3,190 at the current exchange rate – ed.)," the
auction house said in a statement.
Also, for 280 thousand rubles, the auction presented the second
original document with Napoleon's autograph – Bonaparte's
handwritten signature on the license to the captain of the French
ship, issued for the supply of goods from England and to
England.
MENAFN17012024000195011045ID1107734398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.