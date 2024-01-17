Napoleon Bonaparte's Autographs To Be Put Up For Auction In Moscow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The autographs of Napoleon Bonaparte preserved on the documents will be put up for auction, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the auction house "Litfond".

"The autographs of the French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte (1769-1821), put up for auction on January 25, draw attention to themselves. Firstly, an extremely rare document of the Napoleonic Wars era related to the mobilization of Italians into the army and written on April 2, 1813 at the Elysee Palace – a decree in Italian (Paris, 1813) (...) The starting bid for the upcoming auction is 280,000 rubles ($ 3,190 at the current exchange rate – ed.)," the auction house said in a statement.

Also, for 280 thousand rubles, the auction presented the second original document with Napoleon's autograph – Bonaparte's handwritten signature on the license to the captain of the French ship, issued for the supply of goods from England and to England.