Kazakhstan Government Approves General Plan Of Astana Until 2035

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Government of the Kazakhstan Republic has approved the
Astana Master Plan until 2035, which outlines steps for further
development of the social, housing and communal, transport and
energy infrastructure of the capital city, Azernews reports, citing international media
outlets.
The main urban planning document of Astana, developed on behalf
of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been widely
discussed. It provides for measures to advance the development of
the city, taking into account the dynamic growth of the population.
Today, the number of residents of the capital is about 1.2 million
people, and it is expected that by 2035 this figure will reach 2.3
million people.
The general plan provides for the construction of 164 schools, 178
kindergartens and 93 health facilities. By 2029, 15 modern palaces
of schoolchildren will also be built. All this is at the expense of
the local budget and private investments.
It is planned to increase the housing stock of the capital to 68.2
million square meters, and the length of the street and road
network per 1000 kilometers to 2.5 thousand kilometers. The
development of alternative modes of public transport is envisaged,
and the construction of five large bridges is planned to unload the
main highways, especially in the Yesil area.
The amount of investments for the implementation of the Astana
Master Plan by 2025 from all sources will amount to 6.3 trillion
tenge ($13.9 billion). Of these, private investments in housing
construction amount to about 4.3 trillion tenge ($9.5 billion), and
700 billion tenge ($1.5 billion) for infrastructure projects.
