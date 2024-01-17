               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China Increases Oil Production To 208.91 Million Tons In 2023


1/17/2024 3:10:54 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, companies in the oil and gas sector of China increased oil production by 2% (to 208.91 million tons), and natural gas by 5.8% (to 229.7 billion cubic meters), Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Office of the People's Republic of China.

As specified in the distributed report, the average daily volume of oil production in December reached 569 thousand tons, gas - 670 million cubic meters. In 12 months, China increased the volume of oil refining by 9.3%, to 734.78 million tons.

According to published statistics, in 2023 China imported 563.99 million tons of oil (an increase of 11%) and 119.97 million tons of natural gas (an increase of 9.9%).

