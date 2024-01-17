Three Japanese Companies Suspend Transportation On Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese shipping companies have stopped shipping on the Red Sea on all their vessels in the Red Sea due to the aggravation of the situation, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

Earlier it was reported that such a decision was made by the Nippon Yusen transport company. The medai reports that two other major Japanese carriers Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki Kisen have decided to temporarily stop transportation across the Red Sea by all ships.

So far, three companies have imposed such a restriction only for vessels related to Israel. Now it will apply to all vessels.

Ships will be sent on other routes, in particular through the Cape of Good Hope, but this will lead to higher costs of transportation and longer time for their implementation.