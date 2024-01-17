Three Japanese Companies Suspend Transportation On Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Japanese shipping companies have stopped shipping on the Red Sea
on all their vessels in the Red Sea due to the aggravation of the
situation, Azernews reports, citing international
media outlets.
Earlier it was reported that such a decision was made by the
Nippon Yusen transport company. The medai reports that two other
major Japanese carriers Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Kawasaki
Kisen have decided to temporarily stop transportation across the
Red Sea by all ships.
So far, three companies have imposed such a restriction only for
vessels related to Israel. Now it will apply to all vessels.
Ships will be sent on other routes, in particular through the
Cape of Good Hope, but this will lead to higher costs of
transportation and longer time for their implementation.
