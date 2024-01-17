Any Pressure On Iran May Affect Neighbor States, Says Pundit

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Iran fired missiles at the north of Iraq and Syria, which caused
the death of five people including two children, on Monday
night.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry denounced the attack and called it as
“aggression against the sovereignty of Iraq and the security of the
Iraqi people and harming good-neighbourly relations and the
security of the region”.
The Ministry noted that the Iraqi government will take all legal
measures against these actions.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry added that Iranian charge d`affaires
in Baghdad was summoned to the Ministry to protest against the
attacks and also Iraqi ambassador to Iran was summoned for
discussion.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility
for the attacks. IRGC claimed that the targets in Iraq were the US
military base and MOSSAD headquarters. As for the targets in Syria,
according to the data of IRGC they were bases of ISIS.
Iranian officials noted that the attacks were retaliation for
Israeli attacks on IRGC leaders in Damascus, the capital of Syria
in which senior IRGC commander had been killed.
“This headquarters was responsible for planning and running
espionage operations and terrorist activities in the region, mainly
our beloved country,” Iranian officials said.
Kurdish politician called the Iranian action as an“unjustified
attack on a civilian home.”
The White House called the missile attacks as“a reckless and
imprecise set of strikes”. Besides, despite Iranian claims, US
officials noted that no US bases in Iraq was affected by the
missile strikes and there were no American casualities.
Given that the region holds one of the globally biggest fossil
fuel reserves, any military confrontation in the region causes
concern. Besides, naming the USA in the conflicts poses questions
if America can conduct any operations against Iran.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, Dr. Imran
Khalid, a Pakistani pundit, noted that the situation in the region
will deteriorate and aggravate and it will certainly impact oil
prices. The situation is not likely to cool down in the coming days
because in the whole of the Middle East, we will see a lot of
disruption, be it in Gaza, be it in Lebonan, be it in Syria and now
in Iraq.
“So, there is complete unrest. The only person who is likely to
aggravate the situation for his own benefit is most probable is the
US president Joe Biden. Because his popularity is going very low in
those days, and the presidential campaign is on in America and
Trump is leading by margins. He is much ahead on the surveys. Biden
is not likely to win. Biden is seeking some narratives to attract
the American voters and the best part could be to show some kind of
military success in the region. Small scale, a surgical strike can
not be ruled out and it will be enough to impact oil prices. As a
matter of course, it will affect all countries engaging in
fossil-fuels,” Imran Khalid said.
He added that surely, Iran will be definitely affected by the
whole scenario. All the people in Iran and all its neighbors will
be affected as well. The pundit added that there is a huge
Azerbaijani population in Iran, and definitely, the situation is
not going too well in any military confrontations for them.
Because, there will be a big pressure on Iran and of course, its
population will feel the same pressure. Imran Khalid added that
needless to say, this pressure will come to its neighbors, as
well.
