Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Leopard Radar On Left Bank Of Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed a SNAR-10 Leopard counterbattery radar and nine armored vehicles of the Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Ukraine's southern Kherson region,.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, we received confirmation that the enemy on the left bank lost 16 occupiers, a gun, a SNAR-10 Leopard ground-based artillery reconnaissance station, an Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAV, and nine armored vehicles," the post said.

An enemy observation point was destroyed.

According to the military, using the SNAR-10 Leopard radar, the Russians could conduct effective reconnaissance of ground targets (detection, measurement of polar and rectangular coordinates, tracking, determination of the type of target and the quantitative composition of the group target), conduct reconnaissance of surface targets (ships, amphibious landing gear, etc.), determine the coordinates of projectile and mine explosions and, based on this data, adjust the fire of their artillery and carry out topographic mapping of the elements of the battle formations of the troops.