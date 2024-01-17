Russians Allow IAEA To Visit ZNPP Unit 6

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After several refusals, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finally gained access to the reactor hall of Zaporizhzhia NPP unit 6.

This is stated on the IAEA website, Ukrinform reports.

During the walk-through of unit 6, the team visited the turbine hall of unit 6, but was again denied access to some areas of the hall. While in the reactor hall, the team observed the main components of the reactor, which confirms its cold shutdown status, the statement said.

The IAEA experts also visited the safety system rooms of unit 6 to assess the condition of the boric acid deposits identified earlier. They recorded the presence of deposits in three rooms. The experts also visited the emergency diesel generators at unit 6.

The IAEA representatives have not been able to access all parts of the engine room of each unit since October 18 last year.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian invaders have not yet granted the IAEA experts present at ZNPP access to the reactor halls of power units 1 and 2.

Energoatom President Petro Kotin believes that by preventing IAEA experts from entering ZNPP reactor halls, the Russians are trying to conceal the true situation at the plant.

