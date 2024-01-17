Over 2,000 Trucks Queuing At Borders, With Blockages Only On Romanian Side

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than two thousand trucks are queuing up at the Ukrainian border, with blockades currently being recorded only in Romania in the direction of the Ukrainian checkpoints Porubne and Krasnoilsk.

This was announced to Ukrinform by the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko.

"According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning, there are 1,900 trucks in queues at these four directions towards Ukraine, most of them in front of the Shehyni checkpoint," he said.

All checkpoints on Poland-Ukraineunblocked as Polish carriers suspend protest

Demchenko said that yesterday the blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints in Poland had ceased.

Earlier, traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint. After the unblocking, truck traffic on the border with Poland became more intense.

The spokesperson said that there is still a queue in Slovakia towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint and a queue of trucks in Hungary at the Tysa checkpoint - 430 and 500 trucks, respectively.

The blocking of trucks is currently observed only on the territory of Romania in the direction of the Ukrainian checkpoints Porubne and Krasnoilsk, he said.

Romanian farmers continue to block two checkpoints onwith Ukraine

As reported, on November 6, 2023, Polish carriers began blocking truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

The Polish Ministry of Infrastructure has signed an agreement with the organizers of the blockade of checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border, according to which the protesters suspend their protest until March 1, and by that time the Polish government is obliged to solve their problems.