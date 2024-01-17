Russian Kh-59 Missile Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region.
The Air Command East announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile," the post says.
As earlier reported, residents of Dnipro heard an explosion after air raid sirens sounded. The Air Force warned of a threat of missile attacks.
