Russian Kh-59 Missile Shot Down Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted a Russian missile in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Air Command East announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile," the post says.

As earlier reported, residents of Dnipro heard an explosion after air raid sirens sounded. The Air Force warned of a threat of missile attacks.