Over 500 Ships Arrive Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor - Brink

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, 515 ships have sailed through the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, delivering 16.5 million tons of grain and other cargo.

This was reported by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, Ukrinform saw.

"As of today, 515 ships have traveled safely through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor, carrying 16.5 million tons of grain & cargo to global markets. This is a major accomplishment, helping workers & businesses & enabling Ukraine's economy to grow despite Russia's horrific war", she emphasized.

In Davos, Zelensky invites big business to invest, rebuild Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar noted that the corridor, which is currently in operation, offers greater opportunities in terms of volume and quantity of goods.

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture