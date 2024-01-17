Over 500 Ships Arrive Through Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor - Brink

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, 515 ships have sailed through the Black Sea humanitarian corridor, delivering 16.5 million tons of grain and other cargo.
This was reported by the United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on the social network X, Ukrinform saw.
"As of today, 515 ships have traveled safely through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor, carrying 16.5 million tons of grain & cargo to global markets. This is a major accomplishment, helping workers & businesses & enabling Ukraine's economy to grow despite Russia's horrific war", she emphasized. Read also:
In Davos, Zelensky invites big business to invest, rebuild Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar noted that the corridor, which is currently in operation, offers greater opportunities in terms of volume and quantity of goods.
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107734387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.