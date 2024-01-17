Woman Killed In Enemy Attack On Kupiansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was killed as Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on a village in the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"According to updated data, a 61-year-old woman died in Malyi Burluk as a result of enemy shelling," the post reads.

According to Syniehubov, a culture center and residential buildings were damaged. According to Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, the building of the village council was destroyed and an agricultural enterprise was damaged. A 10-year-old boy, who lost his leg, is now in the hospital. A 14-year-old girl, who suffered shrapnel wounds, is in satisfactory condition and has not been hospitalized.

"She came to the village to visit her grandmother," Bolvinov said.

As reported by Ukrinform, at around 15:00 on January 17, the Russians attacked a village in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb, injuring two children, one of whom endured a traumatic amputation of his leg,