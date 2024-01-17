Russia Has No Reserve For Offensive In Two Or Three Directions Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has no reserve for an offensive in two or three directions of the front.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense, said this at a press conference, Ukrinform reports.

"Mobilization measures in Russia continue. They manage to recover the losses they suffer every day. However, that reserve is not enough to form powerful strategic offensive operations in two or three directions, which Putin is talking about and scaring the European community with the opening of a second front and an offensive," he said.

“To date, the ground component and airborne component of the Russian armed forces are unable to conduct strategic offensive operations. Assault and tactical operations - yes. And we see this, they will continue it, but it is impossible for them to conduct strategic offensive operations without powerful tactical reserves," Skibitskyi added.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate representative, tactical combat operations will continue, as Russia will use any ceasefire to improve its capabilities to recover or open new sectors for combat operations.

"We cannot allow ourselves to lose our territories due to our inaction... If the war stops, the enemy will have the opportunity to accumulate forces and restore combat capabilities.

“We saw this in 2015-2016, when hostilities were suspended in the captured territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, and we received new aggression in 2022," Skibitskyi said.

He also said that Russia will continue to eliminate Ukrainians, destroy infrastructure, civilian and military facilities.

