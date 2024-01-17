Invaders Steal About 5M T Of Grain From Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last year, the invaders took almost 5 million tons of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Ukrinform saw.

"In 2023, the enemy collected and took out 4.8 million tons of grain from the temporarily occupied territories. Just like 100 years ago, Russia continues to plunder the occupied lands and take out everything it can get its hands on. Echelons with grain, which the enemy has collected from Ukrainian land, are leaving the occupied territories," the statement said.

Over 500 ships arrive through Black Sea humanitarian corridor - Brink

At the same time, there is a scheme in place where farmers have to hand over grain to the occupiers at a fixed price, several times lower than the market price, and then the invaders resell it at the market price and take the difference. This difference is the Kremlin's payment for "loyalty."

"No one involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain will escape responsibility and is a legitimate target for the Resistance Movement," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine reduced exports of agricultural products by 17% in the first half of the 2023/2024 marketing year (from July 1 to December 31, 2023).

Photo: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine