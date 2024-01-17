Woman Injured As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 66-year-old woman was injured as Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson.

"The Russian army struck Kherson once again today," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .

It is noted that a 66-year-old woman was injured. She is now undergoing treatment in a medical facility.

As reported by Ukrinform, the region's authorities showed the consequences of Russia's shelling of the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson, where a 37-year-old man was killed and an elderly woman was injured. A 71-year-old woman was wounded in another enemy shelling of Kherson. A 65-year-old car driver was killed in Russia's shelling of the Dniprovskyi district.

