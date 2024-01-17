Woman Injured As Russians Shell Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 66-year-old woman was injured as Russian forces shelled the city of Kherson.
"The Russian army struck Kherson once again today," the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .
It is noted that a 66-year-old woman was injured. She is now undergoing treatment in a medical facility. Read also:
Woman killed in enemy attack on Kupiansk
district
As reported by Ukrinform, the region's authorities showed the consequences of Russia's shelling of the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson, where a 37-year-old man was killed and an elderly woman was injured. A 71-year-old woman was wounded in another enemy shelling of Kherson. A 65-year-old car driver was killed in Russia's shelling of the Dniprovskyi district.
Photo is illustrative
MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107734382
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.