Rheinmetall Repairs First Leopard 2 Tanks Purchased By Netherlands, Denmark For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren has announced that the first 2 out of 14 Leopard 2 tanks purchased by the Netherlands and Denmark are ready to be sent to Ukraine.



“The first 2 out of a total of 14 Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine are ready for use. Netherlands and Denmark ordered these from the industry. After training Ukrainian military personnel, the modern battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible,” she wrote on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

The Dutch Ministry of Defense notes that the first 2 out of 14 Leopard 2 A4 tanks for Ukraine, jointly purchased by Denmark and the Netherlands, have been repaired at the facilities of Germany's arms manufacturer Rheinmetall and are ready for delivery. The tanks will first be sent to Poland for training of Ukrainian military personnel.

It is noted that Rheinmetall will prepare the remaining 12 tanks in the coming months. According to the current schedule, the tanks, along with spare parts and ammunition, will be delivered to Ukraine this summer.

The Netherlands and Denmark are members of an international tank coalition that supplies Ukraine with battle tanks.

As reported, Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defense Industry established a joint venture that was registered on October 18. The new LLC will maintain and repair equipment supplied by Ukrainian partners. This company will also localize the production of leading models of Rheinmetall AG equipment.