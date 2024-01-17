Enemy Attacks Nikopol District 12 Times With Kamikaze Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 12 times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol, Pokrovsk rural community, Marhanets, Myrove communities... The Russian fired at the Nikopol district all day. There were 12 kamikaze drone strikes, 4 artillery attacks," he wrote.

A shop, a disused building, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

As reported, a Russian drone struck a civilian car, injuring a 13-year-old child and a 19-year-old man. They are in hospital.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram