               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Enemy Attacks Nikopol District 12 Times With Kamikaze Drones


1/17/2024 3:10:30 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 12 times with kamikaze drones and artillery.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Nikopol, Pokrovsk rural community, Marhanets, Myrove communities... The Russian fired at the Nikopol district all day. There were 12 kamikaze drone strikes, 4 artillery attacks," he wrote.

Read also: Woman killed in enemy attack on Kupiansk district

A shop, a disused building, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

As reported, a Russian drone struck a civilian car, injuring a 13-year-old child and a 19-year-old man. They are in hospital.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak/Telegram

MENAFN17012024000193011044ID1107734380

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search