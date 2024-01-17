Canadian Instructors Show How They Train Ukrainian Combat Medics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have shown how Ukrainian combat medics are being trained.

That's according to the X account of Canada's military training mission UNIFIER, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Canadian Armed Forces Medical Technicians and Medical Assistants deployed on Op UNIFIER as part of the Medical Training Element are instructing Ukrainian soldiers in Polish-led combat medical training with a focus on combat survivability,” the post says.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, the Canadian Armed Forces have trained more than 39,000 Ukrainian military personnel since 2015.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training was resumed in the UK, Poland and Latvia.

Photo: @CAFwithUkraine