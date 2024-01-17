NATO-Ukraine Council In Brussels Held Without Zaluzhnyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of defense ministers took place without even the virtual participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, but was attended by the Military Representative of Ukraine to NATO.



The relevant message was posted this evening on the Facebook page of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO.

"Today, the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in a military format at the level of defense chiefs took place. Ukraine's military representative, Major General Serhiy Salkutsan, on behalf of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, addressed the Allies. He informed them about the current situation on the battlefield, highlighted the priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and called for more weapons supplies, including air defense systems and missiles."

As reported, a meeting of the NATO Military Committee at the level of defense chiefs is taking place in Brussels today, during which a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held.