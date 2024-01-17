Explosions Occurred In Sumy - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions were heard during the air raid in Sumy.

This was reported by Suspilne Sumy, Ukrinform reported.

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Sumy," the post says.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported an enemy UAV in the Sumy, urging citizens to hide in shelters.

Earlier, the military warned of the threat of attack UAVs in several regions, including Sumy.

An air alert was declared in the eastern and part of the central regions.